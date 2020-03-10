RCMP investigate firearms theft in New Edinburgh

Meteghan RCMP are investigating the theft of four handguns and several rifles from locked cabinets inside a Digby County home.

Police say the homeowner returned from work on Saturday to find that someone had broken into the New Edinburgh residence.

Speaking with witnesses, police determined that the incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All of the rifles were recovered with the help of RCMP Police Dog services.

The serial numbers of the stolen firearms have been provided to police.

The RCMP say all firearms were registered and stored properly in locked cabinets inside the home.