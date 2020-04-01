RCMP investigate stolen truck in Hubbards

Chester RCMP are investigating the theft of a black 2005 Ford F-350 which had been parked near Exit 6 on Highway 103 in Hubbards.

Police say the truck was parked in the area around 5 p.m. on Monday, and it was missing when the owner returned yesterday.

The owner had both sets of keys and the truck was locked when it was left there the previous day.

The truck has dual rear wheels, aftermarket headlights and tail lights, and also a custom grille and cab lights.

(Submitted/RCMP)

There is a black cap on the box of the truck with a business logo in white lettering, and it had the Nova Scotia licence plate GNS 219.