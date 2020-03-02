RCMP investigating after Pictou County man stabbed

The RCMP is investigating after a Pictou County man was stabbed over the weekend.

The Mounties responded to a report of a man with a stab wound shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.

The man was seen walking around the Pictou Rotary with no shoes or shirt on.

The 39-year-old Braeshore man was taken to hospital with what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP say investigators have determined the man was assaulted at a home on Three Brooks Rd. in Braeshore but have made no arrests.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.