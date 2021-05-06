RCMP investigating after stolen debit card used in Plymouth

Pictou County District RCMP are investigating after fraudulent purchases were made at a gas station in Plymouth in March.

Police say a man entered the Esso around 3 a.m. on March 25th and made three purchases with a stolen debit card.

He is described as white, and was wearing blue jeans, white shoes, a black coat and a red hoodie.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about the suspect, is asked to call the Pictou County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.