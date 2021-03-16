RCMP investigating aggravated assault in Antigonish

Police are investigating after an assault in Antigonish Saturday night.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to an address on Main Street after a 21-year old man was struck in the head during a fight.

RCMP say the man was taken to hospital before being airlifted to the QEII in Halifax with critical injuries, while the suspect, a 24-year old man from Hopewell was arrested without incident.

Police say the suspect is facing an aggravated assault charge and was released pending a court appearance in May.