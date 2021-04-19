RCMP investigating aggravated assault near Yarmouth Friday

Police are investigating after a man was seriously assaulted in a home in Wedgeport on Friday.

Officers responded around 9:55 p.m. to a report that two men and a woman had broken into a home on Evergreen Lane and assaulted a man with a weapon before taking off with jewelry.

RCMP say one of the men and the woman were arrested in Bridgewater on Sunday and were due to appear in court on Monday.

Police say they are continuing to look for the second male suspect, and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP or Crime Stoppers.