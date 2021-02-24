RCMP investigating break and enter in Berwick

The RCMP are investigating after cigarettes were stolen from a convenience store in Berwick last week.

Officers responded at 1:45 a.m. February 17th to an alarm at the store on Commercial Street, and security video shows the suspect smashing the glass front door before jumping the counter, going through a drawer and then using a garbage can and bags to remove the cigarettes.

Police say the suspect then got into the passenger side of a blue Nissan or Mazda, which took off toward Waterville.

RCMP say the suspect was wearing a light coloured hoodie, darker jacket with a white stripe down the arms, black underwear, sneakers and light coloured pants.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.