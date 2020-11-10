RCMP investigating break, enter and theft in Head of Jeddore

Police are asking for help solving a break, enter and theft at a Head of Jeddore business last week.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. November 2nd to a break and enter in progress on Highway 7 and when they arrived there was damage to the front door, merchandise on the business floor and a red basket filled with cigarettes had been abandoned.

RCMP say surveillance video showed two men and a woman in the business who stole tobacco products, phone chargers and chocolate before leaving in a dark coloured car with white rims.

Police say one man is described as having hair shaved on both sides of his head and was wearing a grey hoodie while the other was wearing a bandana over his head and a dark jacket that had a white stripe across the chest and back.

(Submitted/RCMP)

The woman is described as short with black hair and was wearing a dark hoodie with a white circle design.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Musquodobit Harbour RCMP or Crime Stoppers.