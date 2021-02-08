RCMP investigating death on Wentworth ski hill on Saturday

The RCMP are investigating after the body of a man was found on the ski hill in Wentworth on Saturday.

Officers responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a report of a missing man who was last seen skiing earlier in the day.

Police say the 43-year old Halifax man was located off trail by the Ski Patrol before officers arrived, but EHS were unable to revive him and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP say the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, but their investigation is ongoing.