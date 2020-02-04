RCMP investigating defaced Mi'kmaq sign near Amherst

Graffiti on a sign along Highway 104 near Amherst welcoming travellers to traditional Mi'kmaq territory has been removed.

Over the weekend, "NS NEEDS MILLS" was spray-painted along the bottom of the sign, located between Exit 4 for Amherst and Exit 5 for Parrsboro and Springhill.

Commissioned by the Nova Scotia government, the sign was created by Mi'kmaq artist Leonard Paul.

Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann says the graffiti is in reference to Northern Pulp's recent closure.

In a Facebook post, Zann says this is a public display of racism, which will not be tolerated.

RCMP Corporal Jennifer Clarke told CTV Atlantic that they took photos of the graffiti and are looking into what happened.