Colchester District RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV collision in Economy Friday night.

Officers, firefighters and EHS responded around 8:45 p.m. to a single vehicle ATV collision on the beach off Highway 2.

Police say the 26-year old woman from Economy, who was the lone occupant of the ATV, died at the scene.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.