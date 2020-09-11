RCMP investigating fatal collision in Annapolis County

Annapolis District RCMP is investigating a fatal two vehicle collision in Melvern Square, Annapolis County, on Thursday.

Officers, EHS and Kingston District Fire Department responded around 5:30 p.m. to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Bridge Street.

Police say the 22-year-old man from Tremont who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by EHS for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP say the street was closed for several hours so a Collision Analyst could attend the scene, but it has since re-opened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision continues.