RCMP investigating fatal collision in Canard

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Canard Thursday.

Emergency crews responded around 4:00 p.m. to a single vehicle collision on Highway 341.

A release states the driver, a 71-year-old man from Canning, was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP say the highway was closed for several hours so a Collision Analyst could attend the scene.

Police say the highway has since been re-opened and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.