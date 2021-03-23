RCMP investigating fatal collision in Meteghan Monday

Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in Meteghan Monday evening.

Officers responded around 6:10 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1.

RCMP say the 63-year old man from Weymouth who was driving the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours while a Collision Analyst attended the scene, but it has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.