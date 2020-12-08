RCMP investigating fatal collision in South Haven

The Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating following a fatal crash in Victoria County Tuesday morning.

Officers responded shortly after 9:00 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 105 near Exit 12 in South Haven and found a car and transport truck with heavy damage.

Police say the driver of the car, a 45-year old woman from Victoria County, was pronounced deceased at the scene while the 47-year old man from Hants County who was driving the truck was not injured.

RCMP say Highway 105 will be closed in both directions for the investigation and so a collision reconstructionist can attend the scene.