RCMP investigating fatal collision near Baddeck Wednesday

A crash on Highway 105 near Baddeck Wednesday morning has claimed the lives of a man and woman from Inverness County.

Officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of a collision between a car and transport truck near Exit 8.

Police say the 60-year old man and 57-year old woman in the car were pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 105 is closed in both directions for the police investigation.