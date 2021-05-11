RCMP investigating fatal collision near Middleton

Annapolis District RCMP are investigating a fatal collision southeast of Middleton Monday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. and found a vehicle had gone into the ditch off Middle Road near Nictaux.

Police say the driver, a 44-year old Kings County man, died in hospital from his injuries, while the passenger, a 20-year old man from Annapolis County, was uninjured.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.