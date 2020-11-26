RCMP investigating fatal crash in Eskasoni Thursday

Police are investigating after a woman was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle collision in Eskasoni on Thursday morning.

Officers responded just after 1:00 a.m. to a report of an impaired driver on 74th Street in Eskasoni, and while en route they received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 216 involving a vehicle that matched the description of the impaired driving complaint.

RCMP say when they arrived at the collision scene, they found the vehicle in the ditch, a severed utility pole and downed lines.

The adult male driver, along with a male and female passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS, while a 24-year old woman form Eskasoni was found near the rear of the vehicle and pronounced deceased.

The RCMP says a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 216 remains partially closed to allow for repairs to the severed utility pole and downed lines.

