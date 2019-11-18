RCMP investigating fatal crash on Highway 104

There's been a fatal crash on Highway 104 outside of Truro.

The RCMP say a truck left the highway in Upper Brookside around 9 a.m. Sunday, went into the ditch and collided with a tree.

There were two people in the truck -- a 70-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both from East Hants.

Both people were taken to hospital, where the elderly man later died.

The elderly woman has since been transported to Halifax hospital for further treatment of non-life threatening injuries.