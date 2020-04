One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Upper Brookside.

The RCMP say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near distance marker 112 on Highway 104.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a Dodge Ram truck overturned in the median.

The driver, and lone occupant, had been ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.