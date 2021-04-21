RCMP investigating life-threatening injuries to a child

The Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating after a two-year old girl sustained life-threatening injuries last week.

Police were called by a local hospital on April 16th about a child in medical distress who was being arlifted to the IWK in Halifax

RCMP say she required emergency treatment for her injuries in the ICU.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.