RCMP investigating shots fired in North Preston

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in North Preston on Sunday.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Downey Road and found a damaged vehicle but there were no reports of injuries.

RCMP say the suspect vehicle, which is described as a black car, had left the scene before they arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).