RCMP investigating shots fired in North Preston overnight

Police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots in North Preston overnight.

Officers responded shortly before 1:00 a.m. and issued a warning to the public to stay away from the area and for residents to stay indoors, adding there would be an increased police presence in the area.

In an e-mail shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the RCMP said they were continuing their investigation but the public could once again move freely in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-244-7206 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).