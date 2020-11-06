RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Yarmouth storage trailer

Police say they are investigating after a fire significantly damaged a storage trailer in Yarmouth Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 7:00 a.m. to the fire at the trailer on Water Street.

RCMP say it mainly contained empty cardboard boxes and was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries.

The investigation has determined the fire is suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact Yarmouth District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.