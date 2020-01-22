RCMP investigating suspicious fire in Queens County

Queens District RCMP says a recent cabin fire is suspicious in nature.

Police and firefighters were called to an address on Old Garden Rd. in Pleasantfield around 7 a.m. Monday, where they found a small cabin fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the cabin, which was empty at the time of the blaze, was completely destroyed.

Police are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact Queens District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

