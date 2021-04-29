RCMP investigating theft of cigarettes in Head of Jeddore

Police are investigating after cigarettes were stolen from a convenience store in Head of Jeddore on Monday morning.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. were called to an alarm at a store on Highway 7 and discovered the lock on the front door was damaged.

RCMP say video surveillance showed a man entering the store and leaving with cigarettes before driving away in a silver Dodge Caliber.

The suspect is described as thin with short dark hair and was wearing a green and beige jacket, a black mask and was carrying a red bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).