RCMP investigating theft of pickup from Cabot Trail

The RCMP is investigating after a broken down pickup truck was stolen from the Cabot Trail.

Police were notified on April 15th that a black 2018 Ford F-150 was stolen from where it had broken down the night before.

Investigators say the owner had experienced mechanical issues and parked the truck just off thr trail in Tarbotvale, and the truck was gone when the owner returned to have it towed.

The truck is equipped with a 5-inch lift and aftermarket rims and tires, has Nova Scotia licence plater GPJ403 attached and the VIN is 1FTEW1EG9JFE18829.

RCMP say they would like to identify and speak to two people in a grey Dodge pickup truck that provided the owner with a ride home to the Cape North area on April 14th.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Victory County District RCMP at 902-285-2021 or Crime Stoppers.