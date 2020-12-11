RCMP investigating third fatal crash in three days on Highway 105

Police are investigating the third fatal crash this week on Highway 105.

Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. Thursday to single-vehicle collision on the highway near Bucklaw after an eastbound vehicle left the roadway and rolled over in the ditch.

RCMP say the vehicle sustained heavy damage and a 31-year old woman from North Sydney was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 105 was closed for almost 7 hours Thursday but has re-opened and police say their investigation is ongoing.