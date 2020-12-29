RCMP investigating Wellington home invasion

Police are investigating after a home invasion in Wellington Christmas Eve.

Officers responded shortly after 2:00 a.m. to the home on Highway 2 on December 24th and say a man and two others were home when three men and a woman forced their way into the home and repeatedly punched the male resident.

The RCMP say the suspects took belongings from the residence before they fled the area, and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-940-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).