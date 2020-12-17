RCMP issue province-wide arrest warrant for Bridgewater man

A province-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Chad Ashley Beals.

Police say the 46-year old Bridgewater man is wanted on charges in Queens County including false pretences greater than $5,000 and fraud less than $5,000.

He is described as being black, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 243 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The RCMP is warning members of the public to refrain from approaching Beals if he is seen.

Anyone who sees Chad Ashley Beals or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Queens District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.