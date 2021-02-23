RCMP looking for witnesses in Donnie Lohnes homicide

The RCMP are asking for help in their investigation into the homicide of Donnie Lohnes in Pine Grove last year.

Police say Lohnes was attacked on October 25 near his home in the community and succumbed to his injuries later that week.

Investigators believe an altercation involving a group of people near Bridgewater Honda on Dufferin Street in Bridgewater on October 25th between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. may be related to the homicide.

The RCMP is asking anyone in the area at the time, or who has information on either the altercation in Bridgewater or the homicide of Donnie Lohnes, to contact the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

