RCMP looking to identify driver in Lower Sackville hit and run

Halifax District RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision in Lower Sackville Sunday night.

Officers responded shortly after 9:00 p.m. to the collision at the intersection of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road where the victim's vehicle had been rear-ended by an older model silver Ford Ranger pickup truck while it was stopped at a red light.

Police say the pickup backed up and fled onto Douglas Avenue and the victim's vehicle was damaged but there were no injuries.

RCMP say the front of the pickup may be damaged and it may have a licence plater number similar to GLD 917.

Anyone with information on this collision or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.