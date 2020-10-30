RCMP looking to identify persons of interest in Middle West Pubnico lobster pound arson

Yarmouth County RCMP has released surveillance video photos of two persons of interest in a fire at a lobster pound on October 16th.

Officers responded around midnight to the fire at the unoccupied pound in Middle West Pubnico that caused significant damage.

The investigation determined the fire is suspicious and police are releasing images of two persons of interest in the hope they can be identified by the public.

Anyone with information on the fire or the identities of the persons of interest is asked to contact Yarmouth District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.