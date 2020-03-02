RCMP make another appeal for information into the disappearance of Tony Walsh

The Colchester District RCMP's Major Crimes unit is once again appealing to the public for information about the disappearance of Peter Anthony "Tony" Walsh.

Walsh is known to have driven to various locations including Millbrook, Truro, and Debert on the morning and afternoon of August 23rd, 2019.

It was reported that he was last seen getting into a truck in the Truro area, and his beige 1990 Chrysler Sebring was later found in a business parking lot in downtown Truro.

The disappearance was initially being investigated as a missing persons file, but police said in January that the evidence now leads them to rule the matter as a homicide.

Police have made several appeals to the public, including a video appeal by his family on December 12th.

Walsh would have been 36 years old on Sunday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.