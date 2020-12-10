RCMP makes arrests, seizes drugs and firearms across the HRM in federal operation

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a number of people have been arrested and drugs and firearms were seized in searches across the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) on Wednesday.

Officers searched 13 sites and seized what is believed to be cocaine and other drugs, as well as firearms.

Police say a number of people have been arrested and are in custody, however no charges have been laid thus far.

The RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and more searches will be conducted on Thursday.