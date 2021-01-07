RCMP need help identifying men who used bank cards stolen in Elmsdale

Police are looking to identify two men who used stolen bank cards in Elmsdale, Enfield and Dartmouth.

RCMP say they received a report September 15 that a wallet left behind in a grocery store cart at an Elmsdale store had been stolen.

The wallet contained bank cards which were then used to make purchases in Elmsdale, Enfield and Dartmouth and police say the suspects were seen in security footage driving a black Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information on this incident or who is able to identify the people involved is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).