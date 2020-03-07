RCMP need help identifying person of interest related to an arson

The Sherbrooke RCMP is asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest related to an arson in Seal Harbour.

Officers along with firefighters responded at 11:15 a.m. February 5 to a report of a fire at a home on Seal Harbour Road.

Police say the home was destroyed in the blaze and the investigation has deemed the fire suspicious.

There were no injuries.

RCMP say they need help identifying a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 316 in the Seal Harbour area on February 5 between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Police say they believe the person driving that vehicle might have information about the fire.

Anyone with information relating to the fire or the vehicle is asked to contact Sherbrook RCMP at 902-522-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).