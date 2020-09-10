RCMP need help locating missing 19-year-old from Lower Sackville

Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public's help as they attempt to locate Jeanne Margaret Watson.

A release states the 19-year-old left a home in Lower Sackville on September 9 and may be headed to Dartmouth.

Police describe Watson as white, standing 5'6" tall and weighing 140 pounds with blond curly hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, light coloured floral shorts, birkenstock sandals, and a large grey purse.

RCMP say she uses a black face mask.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeanne Margaret Watson is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).