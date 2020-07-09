RCMP need help solving Lower Sackville robbery

Lower Sackville RCMP need assistance solving a robbery at a convenience store on Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly after midnight July 8 to a call of a robbery at a store on Sackville Drive.

Police say when they arrived they found the lone employee had been sprayed with an irritant, suspected to be bear spray or something similar.

The employee requested medical treatment and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Through their investigation, the RCMP has determined the suspects are two white men in their twenties, one standing 5'9" tall and the other standing 6' tall and both were wearing jeans, ski masks and hoodies.

Police say the men stole cash and cigarettes and left the store before getting into a silver or light blue sedan, believed to be an older Chevrolet, and fled the area.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the two suspects, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

