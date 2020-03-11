RCMP officer charged following Enfield collision: SiRT

A member of the RCMP Enfield Detachment has been charged with operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm after an investigation by the province's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

SiRT says Constable Kayla Jeffrey is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on April 20th.

The officer was responding to a call to assist another member in an unmarked car on the afternoon of September 13th, 2019.

SiRT says the emergency equipment was activated on Highway 2 in Enfield when the collision occurred.

The woman driving the other vehicle sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital.

Cst. Jeffrey was also taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.