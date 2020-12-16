RCMP officer cleared in arrest of escaped prisoner: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has released its report into the apprehension of an escapee from the Northeast Nova Correctional Facility earlier this year.

Several officers responded to the Sheet Harbour area on June 6th after the RCMP were told that the person was driving a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on Highway 7 "at a high rate of speed and in a dangerous manner."

After avoiding a head-on collision with the UTV, the vehicle turned onto an unpaved road to evade a two-vehicle roadblock.

The road looped back to Highway 7, where a second roadblock was set up, but the UTV did not slow down.

SiRT says the front bumper of the pursuing officer's vehicle collided with the rear of the UTV, causing it to veer into the ditch and roll over.

The person's wrist was fractured when it was pinned under the rollbar.

SiRT says the person's actions were dangerous and posed a threat to public safety, so the officer was justified in using force to make the arrest.