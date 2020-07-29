RCMP officer cleared in North Kentville crash last year

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says no charges will be laid against an RCMP officer following a fatal vehicle pursuit in August 2019.

At around 2:20 a.m. on August 25, 2019, an officer with the New Minas Detachment noticed a vehicle being driven without its headlights.

As the vehicle approached the officer on the highway, it was partially over the centre line, which forced the officer to veer onto the shoulder.

A release states the officer suspected the driver might be impaired, turned around to follow the vehicle and turned on his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop it.

When the officer got closer to the suspect vehicle, it accelerated through an intersection, lost control, and struck a cement retaining wall.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to Valley Regional Hospital where the driver was later pronounced deceased and the passenger received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

SiRT says the accident was caused by the driver's impairment and excessive speed in an attempt to flee police.

The investigation concluded the officer's actions were reasonable in the circumstances in an attempt to stop an impaired driver.