RCMP officer cleared of domestic assault allegation: SiRT

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says no charges will be laid against a female RCMP member who was facing allegations of domestic assault.

SiRT was contacted on March 16 after a man contacted the RCMP alleging an officer known to him had assaulted him between five and six times over a two year period.

A release states the SiRT investigation included an interview with the man and the analysis of text messages between the two parties, a 43-page letter from the officer to the man, as well as audio recordings made by the man during one of the incidents and after another.

The investigation determined that intimate partner violence did occur on several occasions during the relationship, however it was the man, not the officer, who was the dominant aggressor.

SiRT says there are no grounds to consider any charges against the officer.