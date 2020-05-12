RCMP officer rescues woman in submerged vehicle in Queens County

The RCMP say efforts by an officer likely saved a life after a vehicle drove off Highway 8 near Milton and into the Mersey River.

Police were called to the scene at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday and say the 65-year-old male driver was able to swim to shore.

The 59-year-old female passenger was unable to escape the vehicle and had difficulty keeping her head out of the water.

An RCMP member tied a rope around his waist, secured it on shore with other first responders, and swam out to the woman using a paddle board from a nearby residence.

The officer and the woman were both pulled safely to shore.

Police say the woman was treated with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.