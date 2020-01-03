RCMP partners with N.Y. Academy of Art to reconstruct faces of unidentified human remains

The RCMP has announced a new partnership with the New York Academy of Art to reconstruct the faces of unidentified human remains from Nova Scotia and B.C.

It says 3D printed versions of 15 skulls provided by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and the B.C. Coroners Service have been sent to New York for the academy's annual reconstruction workshop being held next week.

The RCMP says it will be documenting the process on its social media channels and 15 new faces will be featured on the Canada's Missing website when it's complete in the hopes of identifying the missing and bringing closure to their families.

It says the 15 skulls of males located between 1972 and last year were chosen for the initiative because they were in the best overall condition.