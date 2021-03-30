RCMP probing serious collision in Kolbec Monday

Police say a man and woman were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Kolbec Monday afternoon.

Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the collision on Kolbec Road and determined a northbound vehicle with two occupants had left the road.

RCMP say a woman was transported to the Amherst Hospital and a man was airlifted to the QEII hospital in Halifax.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.