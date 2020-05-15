RCMP release additional details regarding missing man from Little Harbour

The RCMP has released more information regarding a missing man from Little Harbour.

Aaron Paul Settle was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He's described as a white male, 6'7" and 240 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Settle was last seen wearing jeans and a grey hoodie.

On Friday, police said Settle may be driving a grey 2011 Dodge Charger with the New Brunswick licence plate JSD 401.

The car has one black wheel on the front passenger side and the hood near the front grill is missing paint.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.