RCMP release more info as they search for a missing 14-year-old in Cape Breton

The RCMP have released more information as efforts continue to locate a missing 14-year-old who is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with a 47-year-old man.

Mary (Molly) Martin was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday in Eskasoni.

She's described as Indigenous and 100 pounds, with an updated height of 5'1".

Martin has brown hair and brown eyes, a rose tattoo on her left forearm, and may be wearing eyeglasses

Darcy Doyle from Mira Gut is described as 6' tall and 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.

The pair might be travelling on red or green ATVs, and search efforts are currently focused in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

The RCMP says it's partnering with the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry to conduct aerial searches by helicopter, while the Cape Breton Regional Police Dog Service is also assisting in the investigation.