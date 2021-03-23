RCMP rescue teens who travelled off the Skyline Trail

A pair of teenage hikers were rescued by the RCMP after they became lost after going off the travelled portion of the Skyline Trail.

Police received a report at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday that the 17-year-olds were lost.

The RCMP deloyed two snowmobiles and reach the hikers, who were approximately 500 meters from the trail.

Police say the young man and young woman were transported back to their car around 6 p.m. and did not require medical attention.