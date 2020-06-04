RCMP say gunman behind mass killing in Nova Scotia was 'injustice collector'

Nova Scotia RCMP say the gunman who claimed 22 lives in one of Canada's worst mass killings was an ``injustice collector'' whose personal grudges boiled over in rage.

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell told a briefing today that a behavioural analysis of the gunman has found some victims of his violence were targeted for perceived past injustices while others were selected at random.

The RCMP briefing, the first in more than a month, also disclosed that the police officer killed on April 19 exchanged gunfire with the killer, after colliding with the replica police vehicle he was driving.

Campbell said it is not believed Const. Heidi Stevenson rammed the gunman's car, and he noted she was wearing soft and hard body armour.

Police say they have confirmed that three of the five firearms in the gunman's possession had been obtained illegally in the United States, one was obtained illegally in Canada and the fifth was taken from Const. Stevenson.

Campbell said the gunman did not use the replica police vehicle to pull over any of the victims who were in their vehicles.